‘SNL’: Kam Patterson Dunks on Klay Thompson for Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Scandal: ‘He’s Not Clay, He’s Dirt’ | Video

“Saturday Night Live” actor Kam Patterson issued plenty of insults to Klay Thompson — and plenty of invitations to his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion — on “Weekend Update” this week. After being information Thompson is a basketball player, Pateron asked, “Wait a minute, there’s a WNBA for men? What would you even call that, the MNBA?”

Patterson kept most of his commentary focused on his goal: securing a spot as Megan’s next man.

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“Wow, Megan Thee Stallion is single. I’m so upset,” Patterson told Che with a giant smile plastered across his face. “Really? Because it looks like you’re beaming,” Che answered.

“This is a smile of desperation — of des — I’m sad,” Patterson answered.

He also said he was “worried” about Megan after she left “Moulin Rouge” early.

“I’m just saying, who would cheat on Megan Thee Stallion?” he continued. “Who even is this guy?”

Che asked, “You don’t know Klay Thompson?” to which Patterson answered no. “He’s a world famous pro basketball player.”

“Wait a minute, there’s a WNBA for men?” Patterson asked to cheers. “What would you even call that? The MNBA?”

“To me, he’s not clay. He’s dirt!” Patterson continued before noting Megan needs a “real man” — one who happens to sound a lot like himself.

Megan Thee Stallion announced she and Thompson parted ways on April 25 after accusing the basketball player of cheating.

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous?’” Megan wrote in her Instagram Story.

“B–chs I need a REAL break after this one. Bye yall,” she added.