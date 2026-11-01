Colin Jost’s Jaw Hits the Floor Over Michael Che’s Israel Genocide Joke on ‘SNL’

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Colin Jost was rendered speechless on this week’s “Saturday Night Live” and his jaw hit the floor over Michael Che’s joke about Israel.

Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment was fittingly spooky for Halloween and featured a guest appearance from Ben Marshall playing a reformed Pennywise the Clown, but the biggest laughs — and gasps — came at the top of the sketch as co-hosts Jost and Che volleyed political takes on everything from Vice President JD Vance to Michigan Democratic hopeful Abdul El-Sayed.