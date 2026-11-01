Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘SNL’: Trump Crashes Tom Hanks’ David Pumpkins Return in Cold Open

“We both appeared in 2016. We’re both very loud, very orange and very, frankly, annoying,” the president says of Hanks’ ineffective Halloween scare worker

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

President Trump (James Austin Johnson) crashed Tom Hanks’ triumphant(?) return as David S. Pumpkins in tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, asking viewers, “Oh, are you sad you don’t get to see your third David Pumpkins scene?”

A pair of visitors (Grace Reiter and Jeremy Culhane) to the “Tombs of Doom” were treated first to a “Monster”-inspired exhibit featuring “SNL” star Jane Wickline as Lizzie Borden and Sarah Sherman as her beheaded victim. Things quickly went off the rails, though, when Hanks’ Pumpkins appeared next.

The ineffective scare worker, who first appeared in an “SNL” sketch 10 years ago, was flanked as always by two skeletons played by Mikey Day and — in a surprise return — Bobby Moynihan. Unfortunately, while Hanks was able to get one jump scare and dance in, he was quickly interrupted by Johnson’s Trump.

“Boom! It’s me, Donald Trump, your one true God, pausing an ‘SNL’ skit yet again. Oh, are you sad you don’t get to see your third David Pumpkins scene?” the president asked. “I’ll save you four minutes. He keeps popping up and confusing the people on the ride. The end.”

“You know, I actually have a lot in common with Mr. Pumpkins,” Johnson’s Trump subsequently noted. “We both appeared in 2016. We’re both very loud, very orange and very, frankly, annoying. But we love Tom Hanks. Look at him back there. Good acting, great ass. It’s a great ass on Hanks. That’s something I’ve been doing lately. Admiring men’s asses.”

Johnson’s Trump shifted his focus to the coming midterm elections, which are set to unfold on Tuesday. The president noted that polls are not looking good for Republicans and was, therefore, forced to urge “SNL” viewers in Texas to vote for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton instead of Democratic competitor James Talarico, despite the latter being “much better looking.”

“They’re saying Texas is turning purple, just like my hand. And if it goes blue, then just like my hand, I will leave it for dead,” Johnson’s Trump said. “We can’t let that happen. So you gotta vote for that awful Ken Paxton. God, what an ugly son of a b–h! I hate Ken Paxton, but you gotta vote for him.”

Following a brief visit from his “new friend and future press secretary” Nicki Minaj (Saidah Belo-Osagie), Trump again pushed for voters to vote red next week. However, he also admitted that he is not that afraid of a blue democratic wave.

“Remember to vote Republican, because, if these Democrats win and they get all that power, they will do nothing! Just like the last time,” Johnson’s Trump joked. He then welcomed his former press secretary, Katie Zacharia (Veronika Slowikowska), to try to kick off the night’s show.

“Liv from New York… and from so many cities,” Slowikowska’s Zachariah began, only for Trump to shove her out of frame, exclaiming, “Nope! You whiffed it.”

John Mulaney attends Netflix FYSEE: Everybody's Live With John Mulaney ATAS Official at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)
Read next:
'SNL': John Mulaney Returns to Host for 7th Time in November

Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments