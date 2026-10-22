‘SNL’: John Mulaney Returns to Host for 7th Time in November

“Saturday Night Live” is bringing back a beloved comedian to round out its November shows. John Mulaney will serve as host for the Nov. 14 episode, the third of back-to-back shows kicked off by “Obsession” star Inde Navarrette on Oct. 31 and digital creator Druski on Nov. 7.
Mulaney will be joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. This will be the comedian’s seventh time serving as host on “Saturday Night Live,” on the heels of co-starring in the Prime Video film “Madden,” premiering in select theaters and on streaming Nov. 18. He is also in the midst of the nationwide “Mister Whatever” standup tour.
Druski’s hosting duties leaked last week, and the NBC variety sketch series officially confirmed his gig with The Strokes joining as musical guest for the fifth time. He will promote his new Netflix series “Collect and Praise,” premiering in December.
As previously announced, Navarette kicks off the latest round of live shows on Halloween night with musical guest Gracie Abrams. Season 52 kicked off with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and musical guest Katseye; followed by Dakota Johnson and Turnstile and Shane Gillis and Rosalía before taking a two-week hiatus.
Gillis sparked plenty of conversation with his episode on Oct. 10, in which the comedian was criticized for making a joke about women dressing inappropriately to go to the gym. He also dropped an F-bomb in the middle of a Dr. Seuss sketch and — he apologized twice for the mishap during the broadcast and was seen exiting the stage early during the end credit goodbyes.
“Saturday Night Live” airs weekly at 11:10 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock. The show is producedin association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michael is the creator and executive producer.