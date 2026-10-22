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‘SNL’: John Mulaney Returns to Host for 7th Time in November

The Strokes and Phoebe Bridgers are the musical guests for the NBC comedy show’s next installments

John Mulaney attends Netflix FYSEE: Everybody's Live With John Mulaney ATAS Official at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)
John Mulaney attends Netflix FYSEE: Everybody's Live With John Mulaney ATAS Official at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)
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“Saturday Night Live” is bringing back a beloved comedian to round out its November shows. John Mulaney will serve as host for the Nov. 14 episode, the third of back-to-back shows kicked off by “Obsession” star Inde Navarrette on Oct. 31 and digital creator Druski on Nov. 7.

Mulaney will be joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. This will be the comedian’s seventh time serving as host on “Saturday Night Live,” on the heels of co-starring in the Prime Video film “Madden,” premiering in select theaters and on streaming Nov. 18. He is also in the midst of the nationwide “Mister Whatever” standup tour.

Druski’s hosting duties leaked last week, and the NBC variety sketch series officially confirmed his gig with The Strokes joining as musical guest for the fifth time. He will promote his new Netflix series “Collect and Praise,” premiering in December.

Comedian/actor Druski is seen during MLB All-Star Week on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
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As previously announced, Navarette kicks off the latest round of live shows on Halloween night with musical guest Gracie Abrams. Season 52 kicked off with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and musical guest Katseye; followed by Dakota Johnson and Turnstile and Shane Gillis and Rosalía before taking a two-week hiatus.

Gillis sparked plenty of conversation with his episode on Oct. 10, in which the comedian was criticized for making a joke about women dressing inappropriately to go to the gym. He also dropped an F-bomb in the middle of a Dr. Seuss sketch and — he apologized twice for the mishap during the broadcast and was seen exiting the stage early during the end credit goodbyes.

“Saturday Night Live” airs weekly at 11:10 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock. The show is producedin association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michael is the creator and executive producer.

Kenan Thompson (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
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Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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