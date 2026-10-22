‘SNL’: John Mulaney Returns to Host for 7th Time in November

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“Saturday Night Live” is bringing back a beloved comedian to round out its November shows. John Mulaney will serve as host for the Nov. 14 episode, the third of back-to-back shows kicked off by “Obsession” star Inde Navarrette on Oct. 31 and digital creator Druski on Nov. 7.

Mulaney will be joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. This will be the comedian’s seventh time serving as host on “Saturday Night Live,” on the heels of co-starring in the Prime Video film “Madden,” premiering in select theaters and on streaming Nov. 18. He is also in the midst of the nationwide “Mister Whatever” standup tour.