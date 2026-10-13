Viral Comic Druski to Make ‘SNL’ History as First Digital Creator Host

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Druski, a digital creator known for sketch comedy and viral characters on YouTube and social media, is set to host “Saturday Night Live” in November.

The internet star will host the Nov. 7 episode, becoming the first digital creator to host the NBC sketch comedy show. While “SNL” has recruited several cast members who built substantial social media followings, including Jeremy Culhane, Grace Reiter and Veronika Slowikowska, the storied comedy program has never tapped a digital-native star to host. Kim Kardashian, a reality star and influencer who hosted in October 2021, came closest to representing an online personality in the host’s role.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, first began posting comedic videos on Instagram in 2017. He rose to prominence online with his “frat bro” character Kyle Rogger. Other popular characters included a ruthless record label executive and mega-church pastors. In 2026, he went viral for portraying Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, bringing in over 100 million views in two days. Prior to that, Druski’s ambitious mega-church sketch went viral, securing over 70 million views.

He went on to become a frequent guest star in music videos, appearing in visuals for Lil Yachty, Drake and Jack Harlow. He even opened and hosted shows for Harlow. Druski later founded “Coulda Been Records” as away for artists to participate in his Instagram Lives. This collaboration eventually transformed into Coulda Fest, a sold-out hybrid comedy and music festival that first took place in fall 2024. It later expanded into an arena tour in 2025.

It was at this time that Druski rose on Forbes’ top creators list, landing at the No. 9 spot after he reportedly made $14 million that year.

Druski’s hosting stint follows a star-studded lineup in October, which included New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis.

This isn’t the first time NBC’s late night department has pulled on a creator guest. Back in February, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, made his “Tonight Show” debut. Jake Shane has also appeared on the Jimmy Fallon late night show, while Brittany Broski has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Puck first reported news of Druski hosting “Saturday Night Live.”