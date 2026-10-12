Ego Nwodim Shades Shane Gillis’ ‘SNL’ Joke About Women’s Gym Attire With Pointed Selfie

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Ego Nwodim clapped back at Shane Gillis with a gym mirror selfie Monday after the comedian claimed that women “dress like whores” in workout wear during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Saturday was the comedian and formerly fired cast member’s third time hosting the late night sketch show. During his monologue, which was essentially a seven-minute stand-up set, Gillis joked that he had hit a “fat rock bottom,” which forced him to start working out again.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” he said.

“Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?” he said. “Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combined at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

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This exchange sparked much criticism, with people online calling Gillis a misogynist for his degrading comments toward women.

TheWrap has reached out to Gillis for comment.

Former “SNL” star Nwodim took to her Instagram story, posing in her athletic leggings and matching long sleeve workout shirt, to fire back at the comedian.

“Whore reporting for duty,” she wrote on the image with only a small sliver of her midriff showing.

She followed it up with a picture of her eggs Benedict, writing “getting my 30 grams of protein in after heauxing.”

Nwodim was not the only celebrity to publicly call out Gillis for his remarks. “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Dan Levy was “speechless” by the comments the “Tires” actor made.

“Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores,” Levy said in the Instagram video he shared Sunday. “It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there.”

“To be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment with which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a crime,” the Emmy winner continued.

“Men need to be defending women more. This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue. Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects,” Levy concluded. “They are not objects, they are superior human beings to men, okay?”

The actor had previously included a similar bit about being caught for staring at women’s butts in the gym in his Netflix series “Tires.”

Saturday was Gillis’ third time hosting “SNL.” He previously hosted in February 2024 and March 2025 after being fired from the show for past racial and homophobic comments in 2019.