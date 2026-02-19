Stephen Colbert Roasts RFK Jr. for Wearing Jeans to Work Out With Kid Rock: ‘That Is Madness’ | Video

Stephen Colbert laid into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Health and Human Services Secretary released a workout video with Kid Rock, in which he opted to wear blue jeans instead of shorts.

The comedian offered up his roast of RFK Jr. during Wednesday night’s monologue for “The Late Show,” calling the fitness footage “an unexpected offering” from the top Trump official.

“RFK Jr. has been touring the nation promoting his Make America Healthy Again agenda,” Colbert said. “Recently, he visited MAGA halftime show icon Kid Rock and the two of them released this workout video. Now, brace yourself for some senior softcore.”

After showing the introduction to the video, which featured Kennedy and Kid Rock shirtless posing in front of a stuffed bear, Colbert added: “This raises a lot of questions. Mainly, why does this make you feel like you dropped acid at a Cracker Barrel and then made a PowerPoint presentation? Let’s keep going.”

The footage then showed Kennedy and the singer working out in fast motion, doing crunches and using various gym equipment.

“Pure cinema,” Colbert quipped. “They really captured the feeling when no one can babysit you but Pee-Pop and when your mom gets home, you’re crying because he called you a wuss and made you shoot a gun at the neighbor’s lawn gnome.”

Colbert then zeroed in on RFK Jr.’s jeans as Cheryl Hines’ husband did push-ups in a sauna.

“That is madness. Working out in tight jeans is not what a sauna is for,” he said. “Saunas are for accidentally seeing your dad’s friend’s penis and then never getting that out of your head for the rest of your life.”

Colbert was truly in disbelief over the politician’s decision to work out in jeans, theorizing Kennedy was likely chafing due to “that damp sauna steamed denim.”

“What is the deal with those jeans? Why won’t he wear shorts?” he continued. “Is he one of those action figures where his jeans are his legs? They don’t come off. You can change the shirt, but you can’t change the pants. Is he a robot?”

Before moving on, Colbert took one last shot at RFK Jr. and Kid Rock’s video, as the pair notably decided to conclude their gym session with “a glass of thick creamy whole milk” in a hot tub.

“The whole video looks less like two friends working out and more like RFK Jr. picked up a drifter at the carnival and is fattening them up to eat,” Colbert concluded.

Watch his full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.