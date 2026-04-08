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Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump for ‘Moonsplaining’ Space Travel History to Artemis II Astronauts | Video

“The president called into the mission and it went kind of how you’d expect,” the late night host says

Stephen Colbert
(Photo credit: "The Late Show"/YouTube)

Stephen Colbert called out Donald Trump for “moonsplaining” the Apollo program to the astronauts aboard the Artemis II.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” the comedian weighed in on the president’s call with the Artemis II astronauts, which he noted “went kind of how you’d expect.”

Specifically, Colbert roasted Trump for telling the astronauts that there hadn’t been a spaceman “to the moon since the days of the Apollo program,” given it’s likely a tidbit they were privy to.

“Why is he moonsplaining the Apollo program to actual astronauts?” Colbert said before putting on a Trump impression. “Hello. Yeah, it says here Apollo was 50 years ago. Haven’t been to the moon since. And these are just bullet points. Feel free to put it in your own words. Whatever you do, don’t read exactly what’s on this piece of paper or you will sound insane.”

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Colbert also called out Trump’s odd question for the astronauts, including Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, in which he asked them how they felt while without contact with mission control.

“What was your feeling at that moment when no one could ask you any questions?” Colbert went on, continuing with his Trump impression. “Even the questions inside your own head, those terrible shrieking voices in your skull, and you could finally just sit there and enjoy your cookie. Was it a good cookie?”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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