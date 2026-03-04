Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Stephen Colbert Challenges Trump to Stop Blaming Iran War on Biden, Obama: ‘He’s Aware This Is Not Polling Well’ | Video

“If I have a joke that doesn’t work … you don’t see me saying, ‘Thanks a lot David Hussein Letterman and sleepy Ed Sullivan,'” the late night host adds

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert (Photo credit: "The Late Show"/YouTube)

Stephen Colbert took Donald Trump to task during Tuesday’s monologue, slamming the president for blaming his predecessors for the current war in Iran.

On an all-new “The Late Show,” the comedian sounded off on Trump’s latest defense of the conflict in the Middle East, in which he said he was forced to take action due “Obama’s horrendous Iran nuclear deal” and that people should blame “Barack Hussein Obama and sleepy Joe Biden.”

This comment didn’t sit well with Colbert, who suggested it was time Trump took some accountability for his political decisions, adding, “Clearly Trump is aware that this is not polling well.”

“Look, at a certain point, you don’t get to blame your predecessors anymore — or your predecessor’s predecessor,” Colbert said to a round of applause.

Iran War (Credit: Getty Images)
He continued: “If I have a joke that doesn’t work, which never happens, you don’t see me saying, ‘Thanks a lot David Hussein Letterman and sleepy Ed Sullivan.”

Per Colbert, Trump’s military operation isn’t going over well with the American people as his administration has struggled to align on messaging. Not only did he call out Trump for doing a slew of phone interviews during the conflict, he also called out Pete Hegseth for saying, “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change.”

“You discount Dr. Seuss douchebag,” Colbert stated. “We did not bomb them into rocks. We bombed them to get praise on Fox. Why did we kill the Ayatollah? Cuz I drank too many rum and cola.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

Watch “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET only on CBS.

The Daily Show
