All the Songs in the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale

A lot has changed over the course of “Stranger Things” Season 5. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) left previous fears and insecurities behind, Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) unexpectedly returned and — oh, yeah! — there’s a whole other world on the other side of the Upside Down that we never knew about until now.

Despite all of its recent twists and seismic changes, though, one thing has stayed the same in “Stranger Things” Season 5. Sure enough, the ’70s and ’80s radio hits have kept on coming.

This season’s soundtrack has featured tracks by Michael Jackson (“Rockin’ Robin”), Diana Ross (“Upside Down,” no less), ABBA (“Fernando”), The Chordettes (“Mr. Sandman”), Tiffany (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), Moby (“When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die”) and, of course, Kate Bush (“Running Up That Hill”). The season’s penultimate episode even featured a needle drop by, of all bands, the Butthole Surfers, much to Robin’s (Maya Hawke) dismay.

Now, the final “Stranger Things” episode waits just around the corner. Here’s the full list of songs featured in the “Stranger Things” Season 5 finale.

All the songs in the “Stranger Things” finale

Episode 8: “The Rightside Up”

“Sh-Boom” by The Chords

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

“Purple Rain” by Prince

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

“Here Comes Your Man” by Pixies

“The Trooper” by Iron Maiden

“Sweet Jane” by Cowboy Junkies

“Heroes” by David Bowie

“Stranger Things” Seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Netflix.