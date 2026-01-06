‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Reveals Whether She Thinks Eleven Is Dead: ‘Is That a Hot Take?’ | Video

Note: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of “Stranger Things”

The Duffer Brothers may not want to give a definitive answer on whether Eleven actually did survive the “Stranger Things” finale, but series star Sadie Sink has her own opinion. And it might be a hot take.

Sink, who played Max in the Netflix series, stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday to debrief on everything that happened in the finale and beyond. Naturally, Fallon was quick to ask for her take on Millie Bobby Brown’s character in the finale. This is your last exit before spoilers occur!

“I think she’s dead, I don’t know,” Sink admitted. “Is that like, a hot take or something?”

Indeed, in the final episode, Eleven sacrifices herself, staying behind as the Upside Down is destroyed. She made the choice as part of an effort to ensure that the military can’t use her to create and abuse more children like her. But, in the final minutes of the series, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) offers a theory that Eleven actually survived, faking her own death so no one could find her.

And though Max and her friends embrace the idea, tearfully agreeing that they believe, Sink isn’t totally onboard there.

“I think Mike’s story is just one last story, and that’s like — then they say goodbye to childhood,” she explained. “But that’s just one final tale, and that’s it. I think it’s just like a coping thing. I think it’s stronger, right?”

Of course, fans will never know for certain, as the Duffers purposefully left it open to interpretation, even filming scenes where Eleven is in hiding, to give an idea of what it might look like.

You can watch Sadie Sink’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.