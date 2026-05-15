‘Survivor Greece’ Suspended After Contestant Loses Part of His Leg in Boating Accident

“Survivor Greece” has been suspended after one of its contestants lost part of his leg during the show.

According to reports, contestant Stavros Floros lost a part of his leg while spearfishing in between shoots, which prompted “Survivor Greece” to shut down production in the Dominican Republic. Authorities and production company AcunMedya explained that Floros was “diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels” and a boat “accidentally struck him,” according to The Toronto Sun.

The contestant “sustained severe injuries to his legs from the vessel’s outboard engine propellers, including a partial amputation of the left leg and significant trauma to the right ankle.”

Following the incident, production company AcunMedya shut down the show. They released a statement about how Floros was hurt, his condition at the time, and the investigation they were taking into what happened.

“According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show,” the statement read. “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.”

It added: “The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger.”

SKAI television said in their own statement that they planned to assist with Floros’ medical treatment and rehab but for the time being the show was being suspended.