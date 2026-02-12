Reality star Taylor Armstrong apologized for making offensive comments about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, acknowledging that her remarks lacked cultural awareness.

“I want to address my earlier Instagram post about the Super Bowl halftime show,” Armstrong wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “My post did not fully reflect my heart or my respect for the artist and culture as a whole.”

She went on to say that while she didn’t “connect with the creative direction” of the show, she understands Bad Bunny — who is from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory — is American.

Check out her apology post below.

Taylor Armstrong’s Instagram Stories (@taylorarmstrong)

“That doesn’t take away from the fact that Bad Bunny IS an American and that the Spanish language is a prominent aspect of American culture,” Armstrong wrote.

Armstrong’s apology came after the former “Real Housewives” star previously slammed the Spanish-language musician’s halftime show in an Instagram story.

“Were you entertained?? I am embarrassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!” Taylor said Sunday, misidentifying the Puerto Rican flag for the Cuban flag.

Taylor Armstrong apologizes after lambasting Bad Bunny's NFL halftime show.



Sunday night on Instagram, she posted a photo of herself as a gladiator (with the cat from her famous meme,) with the words, "Were you entertained?? I am embarassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super… pic.twitter.com/qimGev9JzE — Starcasm (@starcasm) February 12, 2026

In her apology, she acknowledged that her comment showed her cultural ignorance.

“Evidently, my lack of awareness of the Latin culture led me to mistaken the flag as Cuban,” Armstrong said, adding that she never intended to offend anyone’s ethnicity or nationality.

“My intention was never to offend anyone’s culture or language, and I’m deeply sorry to those who I have hurt,” Armstrong said. “I should have taken more time to reflect on my thoughts instead of impulsively posting misinformation in the moment.”

She continued: “I apologize to the Latin community and anyone else I may have offended. I’m always learning, always growing, and I appreciate the opportunity to clarify my heart and move forward with more thoughtfulness.”

Armstrong is the latest Bravo star to face backlash for making controversial remarks about Bad Bunny’s performance. On Tuesday, E! fired “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin after making racist comments about Bad Bunny’s show.

Zarin, who was set to star in “The Golden Life” alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon, has been cut out of the series by the show’s producer, Blink49 Studios.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life,’” a Tuesday statement from Blink49 Studios read. “We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”