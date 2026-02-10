‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Fired From E! Reunion Series After Racist Bad Bunny Comments

“The Real Housewives of New York City” original cast member Jill Zarin has been fired from the upcoming E! reunion series after sharing racist remarks regarding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

Zarin, who was set to star in “The Golden Life” alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon, has been cut out of the series by the show’s producer, Blink49 Studios.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life,’” a Tuesday statement from Blink49 Studios read. “We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

Following Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, Zarin posted a now-deleted Instagram video, in which she called the performance “the worst halftime show ever.” “It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” she said in the video.

The reality TV star added that it was “inappropriate” for the musician to grab his crotch while performing for an audience filled with children, saying, “He doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds: Is he so insecure?”

Zarin added that while she doesn’t speak Spanish, she read the performance as a “political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing,” clearly missing Lady Gaga on the stage and influencer Alix Earle in the crowd of celebrities.

“I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other. I just do. I think it was an ICE thing,” she continued. “I just think that the NFL sold out and it’s very sad because it’s 75 years. Shame! Shame!”

Seeming to recall Lady Gaga’s presence in the performance, Zarin then called out what she presumed was a face lift that made it hard for her to recognize the musician’s identity. “That was kind of fun in the middle of halftime — at least it gave me something to do because it was so hard to watch,” she added.

Following her comments on Sunday, the Bravo alum faced a fair amount of scrutiny, including from Zarin Fabrics, the New York fabric store formerly owned by her late husband, which distanced itself from Zarin by posting a photo with a big “X” across her face.

“We want to be absolutely clear that Jill Zarin has not had ownership of or been associated with Zarin Fabrics for several years. Our company operates independently, and any public statements attributed to her are made in a personal capacity and do not reflect our values, beliefs, or operations,” the Monday social media post read. “Zarin Fabrics is built on creativity, collaboration, and respect for the diverse communities that shape art, culture, and expression. We condemn language or viewpoints that undermine those principles, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment in everything we do.”