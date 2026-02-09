How to Watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance If You Missed It

Bad Bunny lit up Super Bowl Sunday with his halftime show, which many dubbed “Benito Bowl,” and if you didn’t get to see the whole performance, don’t worry. Now you can!

Honoring his community of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s performance included a real wedding, surprise appearances — more on those below — and even some local business. He also made history as the first halftime performer to sing entirely in Spanish.

Here’s everything you might’ve missed.

Where can I watch it?

Bad Bunny’s full performance is only available to watch on YouTube. You can see the video here.

Who did he bring out to perform with him?

Fans were surprised and delighted when the camera cut to Lady Gaga during the halftime show, and she performed a somewhat more upbeat version of her song “Die With a Smile,” which is normally performed with Bruno Mars. As the performance continued, Ricky Martin also popped in to sing Bad Bunny’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

Several other celebrities popped up in the performance just as dancers having a great time, including Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Karol G, Cardi B, and Alix Earle.

What songs did Bad Bunny perform?

He performed songs from his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which he won multiple Grammys for just last weekend. You can see the full setlist for the Super Bowl Halftime Show here.

How long was the show?

In total, Bad Bunny’s halftime show was roughly 13 minutes long. That falls within the average length for Super Bowl halftime shows, as they are typically 12-14 minutes.