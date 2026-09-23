Taylor Tomlinson Thanks Seth Meyers for Laughing Harder at Jokes That Flop: ‘So Supportive or You’re Just a Sicko’

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Seth Meyers will always laugh at his guests’ jokes, but it seems he’ll laugh a little harder if said jokes flop, and it’s a habit that Taylor Tomlinson outright thanked the NBC host for on Tuesday night.

The comedian appeared on “Late Night” in support of her new book, “Actually, Nevermind,” and during the interview, walked Meyers and the audience through her process a bit. At one point, a joke about reading her old diary only got a smattering of laughs, but Meyers himself seemed to really enjoy it. So, Tomlinson called him on it.

“I love — when a joke kind of misses, you laugh even harder,” she said happily. “It’s so — it’s really lovely. It’s so, so nice.”

At that, Meyers reminded her that he didn’t need to buoy an earlier joke, which Tomlinson admitted her brother warned her before the show wasn’t that great. And yet, that punchline still landed. Still, Tomlinson doubled down on the praise.

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“No, you’re so supportive,” she said. “Or you’re just a sicko who loves it when things bomb. But you seem like you’re really supportive over here. It’s nice.”

Meyers then compared himself to a baby laughing on an airplane, which Tomlinson earlier complained about, because “no one’s trying to stop that” particular noise, even if it’s still loud.

“I feel like the one thing that nobody ever tells me to stop doing is laugh,” Meyers quipped.

You can watch Taylor Tomlinson’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.