‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Animated Preschool Series to Launch on YouTube in 2026

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to YouTube later this year in a new CG-animated series aimed at preschoolers.

“Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles” (working title) will follow Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo in their childhood years, introducing audiences to their first adventures as ninjas-in-training. The series will release 30 episodes at 4 minutes each.

The franchise will also release “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splinter’s Dojo,” an illustrated novel focused on the middle school demographic coming in September, and “The Last Ronin,” an expanded adult novel adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, in June.

Additionally, Paramount has struck a new multi-year partnership with Mattel for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toys and will open TMNT-themed pizzerias in Monterrey, Mexico, São Paulo, Brazil and Santa Monica later this year.

Since its creation in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has grown into a global phenomenon, spanning comic books, hit television series, blockbuster films, live experiences, digital games, publishing and a powerhouse consumer products line.

The franchise continues to dominate screens and shelves worldwide, generating billions in retail sales and inspiring generations of fans.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is full of action, humor and heart, and showcases relationships that have resonated with generations of fans worldwide. Continuing the Turtles’ adventures through products and experiences enables consumers to embark on their own journey,” Paramount Skydance’s Global Products & Experiences president Josh Silverman said in a statement. “Whether it’s watching a movie, wearing a costume, playing with action figures or reading a book, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has made an impact not only on people’s lives but on pop culture in ways that few franchises can claim. Our new offerings continue the growth of this incredible property and demonstrate new ways for global audiences of all ages to relate to these stories and characters.”

The new TMNT announcements come as Paramount has set Seth Rogen’s sequel to “Mutant Mayhem” for its 2027 film slate and a live-action/CG animation hybrid produced by Neal H. Moritz for 2028. An animated short previously hit theaters in fall 2025 and a TMNT-themed episode of “The Masked Singer” aired on Jan. 28.

On the gaming front, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Konami’s Cowabunga Collection have sold 4 million copies, while TMNT Splintered Fate by Super Evil Mega Corp launched at No. 1 on Apple Arcade and was the first IP partner for Epic’s IP partner program in 2024.

In addition to Mattel, Paramount has partnered with Lush, OVO, Puma and McDonald’s on other TMNT-themed product collaborations. The franchise also has broad global reach across Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and Family

Entertainment Centers.