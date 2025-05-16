‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2’ Pushed to 2027 at Paramount

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2” has been pushed a year and will be released on Sept. 17, 2027. The film was previously scheduled to be released on Oct. 9, 2026.

The studio also pushed “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender” to Oct. 9, 2026. The film was previously scheduled to be released on Jan. 30, 2026.

The shifts for both films stems from delays in animation physical production.

“Mutant Mayhem” director and co-writer Jeff Rowe will return for the sequel along with producing studio Point Grey Pictures, co-founded by “Mutant Mayhem” writer-producer Seth Rogen. Chris Yost and Alan Wan will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lukas Williams will oversee both the series and sequel for Point Grey.

“In the nearly 40 years since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said. “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

“Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans,” Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said.

In “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender,” Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam will make his film debut and voice Aang, which is set years after the beloved Nickelodeon series and will follow him in his young adult years. “Rugrats” and “Fairly OddParents” voice star Dionne Quan will play Toph while Canadian TV star Jessica Matten will play Katara. Dave Bautista and Steven Yeun are also set to star in the film.