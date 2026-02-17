‘Tell Me Lies’ Ending Divides Fans: ‘Messiest Finale in TV History’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Tell Me Lies” Season 3, Episode 8.

After the abrupt and, for some, unexpected decision to end Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” with its third season was announced just hours ahead of the Season 3 finale — now series finale — the conclusion of the drama series divided its fandom, with some seeing the episode as the “perfect” end to the toxicity-filled series while others were left craving closure.

With the finale seeing Grace Van Patten’s Lucy betrayed by Jackson White’s Stephen once again, a camp of fans found the finale quite realistic, with one fan noting it was “perfect and an exact depiction of what it’s like to have a relationship with a narcissist,” while another viewer wrote, “‘Tell Me Lies’ was always about the reality of escaping a toxic relationship and Lucy’s ending speaks volumes. It’s messy and complicated just like this gem of a show.”

“Sometimes toxic people will never change and Lucy STILL getting in the car with Stephen was actually realistic asf sorry but LOL my girl can’t help it,” another fan added.

There are also fans who aren’t satisfied with the ending, mostly due to its lack of consequences for Stephen, whom some wished had a harsher end, including one fan who suggested “it should’ve ended with him flipping his car 72 times after he left Lucy.”

“Oh of course ‘Tell Me Lies’ ended with the abusive asshole riding off into the sunset in his g wagon and facing no real consequences for his actions,” another fan wrote.

For some, it was a lack of closure for both Stephen and Lucy, as well as Bree, Wrigley and Evan, whose lives were just blown up at that wedding reception, or even Pippa, who left off on a low note in Episode 7, that will keep them up at night.

“Can we get like a ‘Tell Me Lies’ movie that shows their life in the present world after the finale ???” one fan pleaded.

And, as is to be expected with the fandom, some viewers were just living for the drama, with one fan calling the conclusion “the messiest finale in TV history.”

Check out the social media reactions for the “Tell Me Lies” series finale, below.

The messiest finale in tv history oh tell me lies u will be so missed #tellmelies

pic.twitter.com/UXiiSOQFBx — meems ᥫ᭡ (@aoifesvega) February 17, 2026

The Tell Me Lies finale was perfect and an exact depiction of what it’s like to have a relationship with a narcissist. Spot on 10/10 no notes — Discount Selena Gomez (@si_yonce) February 17, 2026

Still digesting the finale but the division on the last episode is actually insane. Tell Me Lies was always about the reality of escaping a toxic relationship and Lucy's ending speaks volumes. It's messy and complicated just like this gem of a show. — Carolyn Jenkins (@modernwitchcraf) February 17, 2026

oh of course tell me lies ended with the abusive asshole riding off into the sunset in his g wagon and facing no real consequences for his actions pic.twitter.com/xFKd0TxCaQ — soph (@taylicent) February 17, 2026

Tell me lies kinda pissed me off with that ending but I get it — Sy’Kia (@SykiaStudios) February 17, 2026

The ending of tell me lies pissed me off it’s not supposed to be funny — Hanna (@hannawahabi) February 17, 2026

well, tbh i'm not fully satisfied w this ending. brigley is the only win. everything else is a flop. stephen gets away w everything up until the very last second. pippa never got her lashings. lucy still a dumbass. evan still ugly. and no alex cameo at the wedding??#TellMeLies3 pic.twitter.com/J2JI1sc14Q — 🌞 𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐢𝐞 (@_xdreamscape) February 17, 2026

can we get like a tell me lies movie that shows their life in the present world after the finale ??? — grace ❦ (@livsdayla) February 17, 2026