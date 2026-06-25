‘The Bear’s’ Final Course: What the Cast Will Miss the Most – and Why It’s Not Each Other

FX and Hulu are serving up one last course of “The Bear” come Thursday night, and with it, the Emmy-winning series comes to an end. And, after five seasons, the cast isn’t worried about missing each other — but that’s because their relationships are so strong.

Over the last four years, fans have watched Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and their chosen family come together to bring great food to the city of Chicago. Sure it’s been stressful along the way — most fans are still recovering from “Fishes” — but it’s brought an appreciation of a real-life food culture and chefs everywhere, both for the cast and for fans.

And though the actors all bonded on the show, looking back ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the cast told TheWrap that what they’ll miss most is bigger than each other.

“I’m not gonna miss the people, because I feel like they’re my family now, and I know that these relationships aren’t going anywhere,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach explained. “What I will miss is Carmy, and Sydney and Richie. I’m gonna miss those characters.”

“I really love playing this man,” he continued. “I care deeply about him, and I care deeply about Marcus, and Tina, and Sugar, and everybody. You know, we spent a lot of time with them, and I think we really love these people in this family.”

Ayo Edebiri agreed, admitting that it feels “kind of futile” to miss anything at all, because she’s not actually losing anything.

“I feel very connected to these people, not just our cast, but our amazing crew, who we all got to make something very special with each other,” she said. “So, I think it’s — there’s nothing that I’ll miss, because it happened.”

For Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” marked a sort of reset each year, given when they filmed.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear.” (Credit: FX)

“We shoot this show at the kind of like top of every year for the last couple years, and it is such a beautiful way to start a year off,” he detailed. “It’s something to look forward to. I get to be with people that I care about, I trust, I feel comfortable with, doing work that I’m proud of and excited about.

“And so I feel like, every year, I’ve been so lucky to kind of like, finish [filming], and enter the spring, and like, move on with my year with this wonderful support and energy from the time that we’ve had together and I think I’ll feel that absence come 2027.”

For Lionel Boyce and Matty Matheson, who play Marcus and Neil Fak respectively, the real goodbye they’re struggling with is to the city of Chicago at large.

“I’m gonna miss Chicago as a whole,” Matheson said. “I think going there, and like, speaking to that consistency, spending the last five years in Chicago for the last five winters, I’m gonna miss it. I love it dearly. It has grown on me.

“I have very good friends there, fantastic restaurants. It’s an incredible city. I’m gonna miss going to Chicago every year.”

Boyce agreed, and admitted that he hadn’t even really been sad about saying goodbye to “The Bear” until it came time to actually talk about the show with press.

“It’s missing being in Chicago, in this specific kind of way, with these people, at this time,” he said. “Both in front of and behind the camera.”

The final season of “The Bear” starts streaming in full on Hulu at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 25. New episodes will also air weekly on FX, for those who want to stretch it out a bit longer.