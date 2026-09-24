‘The Beast in Me’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix With Claire Danes Returning

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“The Beast in Me” will return for a second season at Netflix, with Claire Danes reprising her role as Aggie Wiggs.

Danes will star in and executive produce Season 2, with Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle serving as co-showrunners. As part of the renewal, Netflix and Gordon have inked an overall deal to develop new series exclusively for Netflix through his Teakwood Lane Productions banner.

The news comes just under a year after “The Beast in Me” first launched on Netflix in November 2025, and just weeks after the series scored two Emmys, including a win for Matthew Rhys in the outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category for his performance as Nile Jarvis.

While Netflix did not reveal whether Rhys will return for Season 2, Danes’ return as author Aggie Wiggs means the series will shift from a limited series to a drama series for future Emmy categories, per the rules established by “The White Lotus,” which shifted from the limited or anthology category to the drama category.

Additional EPs for Season 2 include Antonio Campos, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Gabe Rotter, who created the series, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross and Jodie Foster.

“We always told ourselves we’d only do a second season of ‘The Beast in Me’ if we found a story that was worthy of the first – and I’m thrilled to say we found it,” Gordon said. “We loved making this show and our audience seemed to love watching it, so we’re enormously grateful to Jinny Howe and Netflix, and to Karey Burke and 20th Television for giving us the chance to get the band back together and do it again.”

“We are thrilled to bring back ‘The Beast in Me’ and to welcome Howard Gordon to the Netflix family with this creative partnership,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series. “The series captivated global audiences, delivered extraordinary performances led by Claire Danes, and earned Matthew Rhys a historic Emmy win. We are incredibly proud of what Howard Gordon, Gabe Rotter, and the entire cast and crew achieved. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Howard and Daniel Pearle have in store for the next season.”

At the time of the series’ debut, Gordon told TheWrap Nile’s character was in fact gone, but revealed there might be more to be written for Aggie.

“I think that to the extent that Aggie is a writer who has been delivered to this next stage of her life, whatever that stage is … if there is a story, there might be more. I am tempted by the character of her grifter father in some way,” he said. We’ll see how the show does and if an idea comes. But I think they’d be open to more.”