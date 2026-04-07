‘The Boys’ Season 5 Casts ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Part of Teenage Kix Supes

“The Boys” Season 5 cast a number of new supes ahead of its Wednesday premiere, including Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as part of the Teenage Kix superhero group from the graphic novels.

Joining her in the group are Dylan Colton and Emma Elle Patterson. Ramakrishnan’s character is Countess Crow, Colton’s is named Jetstreak and Paterson will play Sheline. Ely Henry also joins for Season 5 as The Worm.

Check out first look images below:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Dylan Colton and Emma Elle Paterson in “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video)

Ely Henry as The Worm in Season 5 of “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Here’s a description of Season 5 of “The Boys,” per Prime Video: “In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

“The Boys” is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

“The Boys” Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, and will continue airing a new episode every Wednesday until the series finale on May 20, 2026. It will stream exclusively on Prime Video.