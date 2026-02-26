‘The Comeback’: Valerie Cherish Learns She’s Leading an AI-Written Sitcom in First Season 3 Trailer

Lisa Kudrow will return as sitcom star Valerie Cherish this March, but this time her sitcom “How’s That?!” is written entirely by AI.

The cult-favorite comedy series “The Comeback” returns for its third and final season, premiering Sunday, March 22. The first trailer shows Valerie, wearing an executive producer’s hat, prancing across the Warner Bros. lot.

“Sitcoms are back. ‘How’s that?!’” Valerie tells her documentary crew.

Valerie compliments her writers on the pilot script only for them to tell her they cannot take credit for the first draft of “How’s That?!”

“That’s not us. That’s Al,” one of the writers tells Valerie. Al is the team’s AI writer behind the script of Valerie’s latest comeback.

Watch the trailer here:

The third season sees Valerie take to the picket line for the Writer’s Guild strike with Fran Drescher, talking to press with Andrew Scott and calling time out on the set of Hot Ones.

This season of the satire takes place in modern Los Angeles as did the first two seasons of the show. Season 1 followed Valerie on “I’m It!” After being cast in a new network sitcom, Valerie agrees to have her life and career filmed for a documentary titled “The Comeback.” Season 2 saw Valerie play a fictionalized version of herself on an HBO series called “Seeing Red,” a show about the sitcom writer and producer who tormented her nine years earlier.

Now a decade later, Valerie confronts new challenges in the industry like writers’ strikes, AI integrations, modern marketing and consent.

The Season 3 cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young, Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern and Andrew Scott.

The third and final season of the HBO Original comedy series “The Comeback” from Michael Patrick King and Kudrow, will debut March 22 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, May 10.