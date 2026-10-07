‘The Daily Show’ Audience Audibly Groans Over Michael Kosta’s Vivek Ramaswamy Dig

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Michael Kosta drew a big reaction from his “The Daily Show” audience Tuesday evening after taking aim at Vivek Ramaswamy’s manliness.

During Tuesday’s monologue, the comedian poked fun at the Republican candidate for Ohio governor after he almost dropped a child he lifted up during a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio over the weekend.

“We are now just four weeks away from Election Day, the most important Tuesday of the year, after all the taco ones,” Kosta said at the top of his monologue. “And right now, Republicans are at risk of losing in a lot of red states. I’m talking states like Texas, Iowa, Kansas and even Alabraska. Yeah, yeah, you guys didn’t even know about Alabraska because you’re all wrapped up in your East Coast bubble.”

He added: “It may just be flyover country to you coastal elites, but to the hicks who live there, it’s home, OK?”

As Kosta went on, he zeroed in on Ramaswamy’s campaign for Ohio governor, mocking the candidate for having “resting virgin face.”

“But one reason Republicans are struggling is that they aren’t exactly fielding the best candidates,” he said. “For example, in the Ohio governor’s race, their nominee is Vivek Ramaswamy, former presidential candidate and guy with resting virgin face.”

Per Kosta, Ramaswamy’s campaign “really needs a lift, but lifting doesn’t seem to be his strong suit.” At this moment, the “Daily Show” editors cut to the viral rally moment, where Ramaswamy attempted to lift up a child – only to almost drop him within seconds.

“See, this is why you can’t skip lifting kids day at the gym. Now, to be fair, this kid wasn’t helping,” Kosta said. “I mean, look, he went full deadweight. That’s the move my kid makes when she doesn’t want to leave the playground. And I don’t want to drop her, because I’m a good dad. So typically, I just leave her there.”

Kosta then mentioned this incident was made worse by an equally embarrassing campaign ad where Ramaswamy “tried to show off his manliness.” Specifically, Ramaswamy’s campaign deleted a video showing him swinging a baseball bat – which led to ridicule online.

“What are you laughing at? He swings the bat like Jeter. That’s the name of my blind, gay nephew,” Kosta quipped. “Damn, that swing is bad. Please tell me his father died young. At least that’s an excuse.”

Here’s where “The Daily Show” audience seemed to draw a line, as the crowd audibly groaned in response to the jab.

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“His father didn’t die young. We fact checked it before the joke,” Kosta quickly assured the crowd before moving on. “I mean, what a harsh way to find out everyone on your staff hates the living s–t out of you. ‘Hey, does this swing look good?’ ‘Yeah, definitely. That’s how all the pros do it.’”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above. A representative for Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.