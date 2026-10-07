Hasan Piker Rips Fox News for Insisting Trump Is Always Misinterpreted: ‘This Same Panel Has Done This to Me’

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Hasan Piker called out Fox News for claiming liberals took Donald Trump’s taunt to Iran to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego out of context, noting that the network’s “The Five” hosts have repeatedly done the same to him.

“This same panel has done this to me 129381290 times in the last six months,” the left-wing streamer wrote on X Tuesday. “And NOW they’re claiming the liberals are taking Trump out of context for saying he wants to let Iran nuke la and sd. What happens when he doubles down tomorrow?”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for commment.

Beneath Piker’s comment was a clip from Tuesday’s episode of Fox News’ “The Five,” in which Greg Gutfeld blasted liberal leaders and media for overreacting to Trump’s rally speech.

“This is part of another recognizable pattern. When the media reports on a Trump comment, it’s always either wrong or intentionally deceptive,” Gutfeld said. “How do you not see this coming anymore? Unless it’s on purpose, and you’re pretending not to see it. There are three options: You’re stupid, and you believe he actually said ‘blow up cities.’ I call that the ‘Morning Joe’ proposition. Two, you’re deliberately misinterpreting the clip to help your team – even though you’re the team leader and you’re lying. And three, you never watched the clip at all. You just swallowed what you caught on a blog and that’s what you say.”

As Gutfeld went on, he claimed that the Fox News hosts had become experts at pattern recognition, as “it happens to us every day.”

“We don’t do it to the left, so they’re not used to it,” he continued. “But if I say something intentionally absurd, or Jesse [Watters] says something intentionally sexist, you know, they will clip it and treat it as though it is a literal truth or a statement that we mean. And these people claim to be smart and understand humor.”

Gutfeld’s defense of Trump came a day after the president faced backlash for seemingly daring Iran to “take out” Los Angeles or San Diego in a rally speech.

“They can take out a city,” Trump said of Iran. “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay. And it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s … almost over with – and they might keep going a little long. You know, they always say they have a big threshold for pain. They need it. Let me tell you. They need it. But it’s going to end very soon. And it will end one way or the other.”

Gutfeld: It happens to us every day. We don't do it to the left, so they're not used to it. But if I say something intentionally absurd, or Jesse says something intentionally sexist, you know, they will clip it and treat it as though it is a literal truth or a statement that we… pic.twitter.com/4Bo9DnZPhf — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2026

Trump’s response team later clarified the president’s remarks, denying that he literally called on a foreign country to bomb U.S. cities. “You buffoons. He was saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon — which they would if they had the chance,” Rapid Response 47 wrote on X Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the president’s comments sparked widespread controversy, prompting everyone from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to “The Gilded Age” star Carrie Coon to speak out.