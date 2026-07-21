‘The Daily Show’ to Launch First Late Night Microdrama Spoofing Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos as Billionaire Bachelors

“The Daily Show” has officially entered the microdrama game. The Comedy Central staple announced the appropriately long-winded “The Daily Show Presents: Two Billionaires Fight to Dominate the Country … And My Heart!” on Tuesday, a microdrama that will not-so-subtly poke fun at Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

The series will follow the president’s beautiful daughter Alonka, who announces that her aging father is going to spend more of his time sleeping and less time governing. In need of a president, two obscenely rich tech gods — Egon Husk and Jiff Davos — rise to the challenge of making a new AI president. But while they try to rule the country, they’ll have to battle their feelings for Alonka.

As ridiculous as this microdrama may be, it actually fits in with the social strategy for “The Daily Show.” The series has become known for its social-focused exclusives and series like “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” and “Desi Lydic Foxsplains,” both of which were nominated for two Emmys each this awards season. The series is also behind the podcast feed in late night, “The Daily Show: Ears Edition” as well as Jon Stewart’s “The Weekly Show.”

The series has also had a strong linear performance lately. This year, the series scored its highest-rated second quarter among viewers aged 18 to 49 years old in nine years. “The Daily Show” is also No. 1 most viewed cable program across social media in 2026.

Stewart hosts new episodes of “The Daily Show” on Mondays and executive produces the show. The rest of the week, co-hosts Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic take over the show alongside correspondents Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.