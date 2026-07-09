‘The Daily Show’ Scoffs at Request for Proof of Life Video From Mitch McConnell

With questions still surrounding the current state of Mitch McConnell’s health, some have started calling for a proof-of-life video from the Kentucky senator. But “The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng scoffed at that idea on Wednesday night, just because even healthy 84-year-olds struggle with recording videos.

In discussing the senator’s health during the show, Chieng first had a laugh at Kentucky governor Andy Beshear sending McConnell a letter asking about his health. Chieng joked that the need to send a letter in and of itself wasn’t a good sign, but argued that asking for a video as evidence — as one former adviser to Kamala Harris’ campaign suggested — was even less helpful.

“You’re asking for proof of life video from the hospital? 84-year-olds have trouble shooting video when they’re perfectly healthy, okay?” Chieng said. “If he can shoot a video without his thumb covering the camera, we should make him king of America.”

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The Comedy Central host then wondered whether a video would even do anything to assuage concerns, given past footage of McConnell that voters have seen.

“We’re talking about Mitch McConnell. For the past two years, we’ve been watching him in videos where I have no idea if he’s alive!” he joked.

Chieng was specifically referring to a moment in 2023, in which McConnell froze mid-sentence during a public appearance before being escorted away from the crowd.

“Look at this! Is this a picture or a video? You have no idea!” Chieng joked.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.