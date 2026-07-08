‘The Daily Show’ Scoffs at People Who Thought US Would Play Fair in World Cup: ‘We Don’t Even Listen to the Geneva Convention!’

President Trump intervened in the World Cup this year to get America’s star player reinstated, and to anyone who’s shocked by that, “The Daily Show” has a message for you: don’t be.

After USA’s leading scorer Folarin Balogun was given a red card last week, he was set to miss what ended up being America’s last game, against Belgium. But, Trump went directly to FIFA’s president to complain about the red card — though he admitted he had no idea what a red card was up until this point — and Balogun ended up getting reinstated for the Belgium game.

“If you’re thinking this is corrupt, well, f–k yeah, it is!” host Ronny Chieng joked on “The Daily Show.”

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“Because that’s America’s style of play! You think we’re gonna obey soccer rules?” he continued. “We don’t even listen to the Geneva Convention!”

Chieng was also quick to point out that Balogun is a birthright citizen, making Trump’s defense of him even funnier, considering the president’s immigration policies.

“What a twist. Last week, Trump was at the Supreme Court trying to end everyone’s birthright citizenship, this week he personally intervened to protect one specific birthright citizen, previously known as a citizen,” Chieng said. “And you might think that’s hypocritical, but real Americans know this is actually the most American immigration policy ever. Okay?”

“The policy is this: f–k all immigrants — conceptually,” he joked. “Just not the specific immigrants we need to do the jobs we don’t want to do, okay? Like picking crops or creating vaccines or playing soccer.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.