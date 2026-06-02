Olivia Munn Returns to ‘The Daily Show,’ Gives Jon Stewart the Farewell She Saved for Stephen Colbert: ‘I Missed Out’ | Video

Olivia Munn, a former correspondent for “The Daily Show,” returned to the Comedy Central program, where she performed a special number for Jon Stewart.

As Stewart closed out his monologue Monday, he was surprised with an appearance by Munn, who previously worked on the show between 2010 and 2011.

“Bravissimo. Wow, I am telling you, this is what I’m going to miss,” Munn said while clapping after Stewart’s final monologue joke. “Jonathan, tonight is about you. I am here to honor you, on one of your biggest final special sendoff shows. “

She continued: “Just like Colbert had big production, huge stars — everyone loved it — I’m here for you, for that.”

While a baffled Stewart tried to explain that Monday’s show was “not our final show,” rather, just a “normal Monday show,” Munn joked that the comedian was “so dumb” for not realizing “how fragile this industry is.”

“No, no, I realize,” Stewart responded. “Just, it’s not the last show.”

This didn’t dissuade Munn, however, who shared that she had written Stewart a song.

“Nobody can fill your chair. You’re the one and only Jon Stewart,” Munn sang out. “I love your glasses and your dark brown hair when you host ‘The Late Show with Jon Stewart.’”

At this moment, Stewart cut Munn off, noting, “All right, clearly, ‘Stewart’ doesn’t rhyme with ‘hair’ or ‘chair.’ … All right, clearly, Olivia, that wasn’t even written for me. That was written for Stephen Colbert.”

Munn admitted that Stewart was right, quipping that “no one cares if you leave.”

“But sadly, Jon, I missed out on saying goodbye to Stephen,” she continued. “There was a scheduling conflict. I was available. They gave a hard pass. Instead, they went with Paul McCartney, the guy from Wings. I mean, like, where did they dig him up?”

Stewart then comforted Munn, assuring her she’d always be welcome on his program. Munn was particularly grateful for this promise, given “there’s really not a lot of options left.”

“It’s basically just you or the Hot Ones guy,” she added. “I don’t know if you know this. I don’t like wings, the food or the band.”

Watch the bit for yourself above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.