“The Daily Show” took aim at Melania Trump after the first lady delivered a speech on artificial intelligence that appeared to have been written by, well, artificial intelligence.

“Let’s start with Melania Trump, first lady and woman who just slipped poison into James Bond’s martini,” host Desi Lydic started off during Wednesday’s monologue. “Yesterday at the White House, Melania hosted an AI event, continuing the long tradition of first ladies in tech from when Eleanor Roosevelt set the high score at ‘Guitar Hero 5’ to when Nancy Reagan debuted the first d–k-sucking machine. True pioneer.”

She continued: “And Melania was so excited about AI, she even did an impression of it.”

“The Daily Show” editors then cut to footage of the first lady’s speech, where she was seen touting the benefits of AI: “Today is about opening doors. When the doors open, passions flow, courage blossoms and dreams are realized. AI inspires. Use this chapter of your life to sail away with your dreams.”

Lydic responded to this footage by doing her best impression of Trump, stating, “Yes. Sail away to the chapter of your life on the rocket ship of your courage as you blossom into the stars.”

The comedian then questioned what prompt Trump used to pen this address, quipping, “ChatGPT, give me metaphor. No. Give me all metaphors.”

“Although, to be fair, this isn’t just some one-off thing Melania is doing,” Lydic added. “She’s been into dystopian technology for a while now.”

The show then aired a montage of Trump’s many comments supporting AI, including one message to reporters, where she said, “The robots are here.”

“The robots are here, asking you to join us – I mean them. Them,” Lydic further joked. “Delete previous sentence.”

Though, later on in her monologue, Lydic conceded that Trump may’ve been on to something after learning that a drone rescued a U.S. Army helicopter crew after it had been struck down by an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Sorry. Wait a minute. The pilots were hit by a drone and then rescued by another drone? Am I crazy, or were we warned about this?” she said. “You beautiful mystery, you were right. I am sorry I ever doubted you. Delete previous insults.”

Watch Lydic’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.