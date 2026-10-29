‘The Diplomat’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

“The Diplomat” will return for another season at Netflix.

The political thriller led by Keri Russell was renewed for a fifth season at Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday morning. Further details on the next installment will be shared at a later date.

The news comes just two weeks after Season 4 launched on Oct. 15. The installment debuted to 4.8 million views — even with its debut week performance for Season 3 — and rose in its second week to reach 5.5 million views as the No. 3 most-watched English-language show on Netflix.

Season 4 also set a new record for owned social impressions within 13 days of launch, marking the show’s strongest social performance to date.

After introducing Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, the First Gentleman to Allison Janney’s President Grace Penn, both Whitford and Janney were added as series regulars alongside Keri Russell’s Ambassador Kate Wyler and Rufus Sewell’s Vice President Hal Wyler.

Debora Cahn created “The Diplomat” and serves as writer and executive producer. Additional EPs include Russell, Janice Wiliams, Alex Graves, Peter Noah and Eli Attie.

The official logline for Season 1 is as follows: “One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home.”

Keri Russell won the SAG Actor’s Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series while Allison Janney won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The series has nabbed seven Emmy nominations.