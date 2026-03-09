‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2028 at CBS Stations

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed by CBS Stations for two more seasons, extending the daytime talk show’s run through 2028.

CBS Stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It will also move to upgraded time slots in Seattle, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Charlotte, Baltimore, Kansas City and Cincinnati for Seasons 7 and 8.

In addition to airing its interviews in a curated broadcast edit, “The Drew Barrymore Show” also offers an extended, unfiltered digital cut on the show’s YouTube channel.

“Drew is the original influencer – a true trendsetter and culture-driving force who has consistently stayed ahead of the conversation,” executive producer Jason Kurtz said in a Monday statement. “The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multi-platform world.”

The renewal comes as the show is celebrating its most-watched season with 1.6 million daily viewers. The series also has more than 14 million followers across digital and social platforms, with engagement up 47% year over year,

“What matters most to us is our viewers and the people that come here! This show began as a space for intimate conversation, and we’re continuing to plant our flag as a truly multiplatform experience,” Barrymore added. “We live in a world where people discover content in so many different ways, and from the very start in 2020, our mission was to break the mold rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape.”

“I hold myself accountable to staying savvy about how and where this show is seen – feeding every corner that counts, while daring to just be myself and figure out life with others. My curiosity about people is what fuels me,” she continued. “I’m so excited to continue as I see this endeavor as an opportunity and a gift. Our show family is deeply grateful for the support of CBS and George Cheeks, who all helped us get here.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Barrymore and Kurtz serve as executive producers.