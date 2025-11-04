 ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Reigns as Syndication’s Fastest-Growing Talk Show With 1.46 Million Average Viewers | Exclusive

Fresh off of winning big at October’s Daytime Emmys, “The Drew Barrymore Show” is continuing its reign as syndication’s fastest-growing talk show this season, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Just over a month into the new season, “The Drew Barrymore Show” is averaging 1.46 million total viewers, up 3% from last year, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day big data plus panel numbers from Sept. 8 through Oct. 12. With that, the daytime talker holds onto its spot as the No. 2 syndicated talk show across all key demos, behind just “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” also saw a 2% rise among women 55 and up, as well as a 5% uptick in adults 55 and up, year-over-year.

The recent gains build upon the show’s banner start to the season, which saw “The Drew Barrymore Show” score its highest-rated season premiere week ever. The show averaged 1.39 million total viewers during that week, which marked a 8% year-over-year increase, and went on to average 1.45 million viewers during the week of Sept. 15, marking a 22% uptick in total viewers when compared to 2024.

The ratings wins come just weeks after Drew Barrymore snagged her first Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, a category she had been nominated for twice in 2021 and 2022, but had lost to Kelly Clarkson both times. The milestone also came 40 years after Barrymore received her first Emmy nomination for her performance in “The Adventures of Con Sawyer and Hucklemary Finn.”

Hosting was just one of the three Daytime Emmys “The Drew Barrymore Show” took home in October, with the show also scoring wins for Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup.

This week’s guests on the series include Chris Appleton, Chad Michael Murray, Ilona Maher, Dan Souza and Tracy Morgan.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City, with Barrymore and Jason Kurtz serving as executive producers.