Drew Barrymore Nabs First Career Emmy With Best Talk Host Win

Drew Barrymore won big at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, nabbing her first-ever career statuette during Friday’s ceremony.

The actress — who has hosted “The Drew Barrymore Show” since 2020 — was named the winner in the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host category. She was previously nominated in this category back in 2021 and 2022, but lost to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host Kelly Clarkson both times.

Additionally, Barrymore was twice nominated in the Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment category in years past, as she’s also a producer for the syndicated daytime program.

The “Scream” star once again lost in this category, however, as the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series award went to “Live With Kelly and Mark” at the 2025 awards show.

Barrymore wasn’t present to accept her trophy on Friday, but the honor comes nearly 40 years after she received her first Emmy nomination. As fans well know, Barrymore was nominated in 1986 for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming for her work in “The Adventures of Con Sawyer and Hucklemary Finn.”

She later found herself nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Specifically, Barrymore was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program for producing “Olive, the Other Reindeer,” a Christmas made-for-TV movie.

In 2009, Barrymore was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Miniseries Or a Movie for playing Little Edie in the HBO’s TV movie “Grey Gardens.” She lost to her co-star, Jessica Lange, who played her on-screen mother Big Edie.