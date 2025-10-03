Golden Globe Awards Reveal the 25 Podcasts Eligible for Inaugural Award

The Golden Globe Awards have shed light on the podcasts eligible for their inaugural Best Podcast award, set to be given out at the 83rd annual ceremony this January.

The awards show, which is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dropped the list of eligible podcasts on Thursday evening. Among the titles listed were “Call Her Daddy,” “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” “Pod Save America” and “The Megyn Kelly Show,” as well as 21 other popular podcasts.

Per the announcement, eligibility was determined by Luminate, which the Golden Globes described as “the entertainment industry’s leading authority on audio analytics and insights.”

The addition of the Best Podcast category was announced back in May, as a way to recognize the growing medium’s popularity. Out of the 25 eligible podcasts selected, only six will be named as nominees for the 2026 show.

You’ll find the full list of selected titles below:

20/20 (from ABC News)

48 Hours (from CBS News)

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Candace

Crime Junkie

Dateline NBC

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Morbid

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

Pardon My Take

Pod Save America

Rotten Mango

Shawn Ryan Show

SmartLess

Stuff You Should Know

The Ben Shapiro Show

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Daily (from The New York Times)

The Joe Rogan Experience

The Megyn Kelly Show

The Mel Robbins Podcast

The Tucker Carlson Show

This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Up First from NPR

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes — which will once again be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser — will air on January 11, 2026 on CBS.