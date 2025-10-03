Golden Globe Awards Reveal the 25 Podcasts Eligible for Inaugural Award

The Golden Globe Awards have shed light on the podcasts eligible for their inaugural Best Podcast award, set to be given out at the 83rd annual ceremony this January.
The awards show, which is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dropped the list of eligible podcasts on Thursday evening. Among the titles listed were “Call Her Daddy,” “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” “Pod Save America” and “The Megyn Kelly Show,” as well as 21 other popular podcasts.
Per the announcement, eligibility was determined by Luminate, which the Golden Globes described as “the entertainment industry’s leading authority on audio analytics and insights.”
The addition of the Best Podcast category was announced back in May, as a way to recognize the growing medium’s popularity. Out of the 25 eligible podcasts selected, only six will be named as nominees for the 2026 show.
You’ll find the full list of selected titles below:
20/20 (from ABC News)
48 Hours (from CBS News)
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Candace
Crime Junkie
Dateline NBC
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Morbid
MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
Pardon My Take
Pod Save America
Rotten Mango
Shawn Ryan Show
SmartLess
Stuff You Should Know
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Bill Simmons Podcast
The Daily (from The New York Times)
The Joe Rogan Experience
The Megyn Kelly Show
The Mel Robbins Podcast
The Tucker Carlson Show
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Up First from NPR
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes — which will once again be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser — will air on January 11, 2026 on CBS.