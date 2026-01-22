‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Scores Season’s Most-Watched Comedy Episode With 5.8 Million Viewers

The early post-NFL premiere of “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” paid off for NBC, with the debut of Tracy Morgan-led series standing as the most-watched broadcast comedy episode this season.

As NBC debuted the new series early following the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” brought 5.8 million viewers to NBC and earned a 1.4 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures.

Not only does the episode stand as the most-watched comedy this season among the broadcast networks in both total viewers and the demo, but it also marks NBC’s most-watched comedy series debut in three years, when “Night Court” premiered in January 2023.

NBC debuted “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” in the post-NFL slot earlier than its originally planned release date of Monday, Feb. 23, though the comedy series will hold off on airing any new episodes until Feb. 23, when NBC will air an encore of the pilot at 8 p.m. with a new episode following at 8:30, its regular timeslot.

The series will return in the 8:30 p.m. time slot on Mondays beginning the week of March 2, and new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” centers on disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe).

In addition to Morgan and Radcliffe, the series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall.

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for the comedy series, with Morgan, Tina Fey, Eric Gurian and David Miner also serving as EPs. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, as well as Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions and Streetlife Productions, Inc.