‘The Gilded Age’ Teases the Russell Era of Society in First Season 4 Trailer

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“The Gilded Age” is officially returning to HBO on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. That’s when the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated drama will premiere, the network announced on Tuesday. The new season will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Season 4 takes place after Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) has changed society, a move that has come at a cost. Her family must now reckon with the consequences just as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) sees an opportunity to reclaim her position. Meanwhile, Peggy (Denée Benton) tries to be accepted by her in-laws into her new family while still remaining true to herself, and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself.

“We are truly being tested. We must fight with every tool we have,” Coon’s Bertha says in the first teaser trailer for this new season. “No one has all of the power all of the time.” Watch the first teaser trailer below:

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Season 4 of “The Gilded Age” stars Coon, Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Jacobson, Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

The drama is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. Salli Richardson-Whitfield directs and executive produces Season 4, and Sonja Warfield writes and executive produces. Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett and Elaine Aronson also executive produce alongside co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. “The Gilded Age” is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.