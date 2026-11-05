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‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Boasts Show’s Most-Watched Premiere to Date With Nearly 4 Million Viewers

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The HBO period drama continues to bring more audiences after a record-breaking run last season

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Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in "The Gilded Age." (HBO)
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“The Gilded Age” is keeping its ratings momentum going with Season 4. The HBO period drama from Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield gathered nearly 4 million viewers with its latest episode, making the series’ most-watched season premiere to date and a 25% increase from its previous premiere, which gathered 3.2 million viewers.

The ratings win continues an impressive streak for the drama series, which rose to prominence with its third season — leveraging a passionate cult audience to five consecutive weeks of series-high viewership, peaking at 5 million viewers for the finale after three days. Season 3 averaged 8.8 million global viewers across platforms.

“The Gilded Age” Season 3 made a big impact on social media, with conversations seeing a 185% uptick from last season and doubling the number of engagements on owned posts compared to Season 2. HBO did not yet share an impact on social media impact for Season 4.

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Season 4 kicked off with plenty of action, as Bertha (Carrie Coon) traveled to the U.K. for her daughter Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) difficult birth, while the New York luminaries gathered for the wedding of Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) and Enid van Rhijn (Kelley Curran). It also kicked off drama for Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson), after their latest romantic rekindling led to an unexpected hookup and her potential ruin.

And George Russell (Morgan Spector), still reeling from being shot in the Season 3 finale, circled in on the culprit while facing a new threat of anti-monopoly legislation.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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