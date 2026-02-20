‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is back for season 2, but will you be able to binge it? Unfortunately not, this time around.

Starring Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice, the new season of Apple TV’s hit thriller series picks up right where Season 1 left off, with the return of Bailey’s (Rice) father, five years after he disappeared on his family. Fortunately, Hannah (Garner) has been gearing up and getting prepared, and she’s more than able to handle everything that comes their way.

Here’s everything you need to know about this season.

Season 2 of “The Last Thing He Told Me” premiered on Friday, Feb. 20 on Apple TV.

How many episodes are there this season?

There are a total of eight episodes in Season 2.

When do new episodes come out?

Apple TV opted for a traditional weekly release with this one, meaning you’ll have to wait for new episodes to drop. But, that means you have just another reason to look forward to Fridays. Here’s how the Season 2 schedule shakes out:

Episode 1: Premieres Friday, Feb. 20 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, Feb. 20 at midnight PT Episode 2: Premieres Friday, Feb. 27 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, Feb. 27 at midnight PT Episode 3: Premieres Friday, March 6 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, March 6 at midnight PT Episode 4: Premieres Friday, March 13 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, March 13 at midnight PT Episode 5: Premieres Friday, March 20 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, March 20 at midnight PT Episode 6: Premieres Friday, March 27 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, March 27 at midnight PT Episode 7: Premieres Friday, April 3 at midnight PT

Premieres Friday, April 3 at midnight PT Episode 8 (finale): Premieres Friday, April 10 at midnight PT

Do all the actors return for season 2? Even Nikolaj Coster-Waldau?

Indeed they do. Garner, Rice and Coster-Waldau all return, and they also bring some new faces with them, including Garner’s real-life best friend and “13 Going on 30” frenemy Judy Greer.

Is season 2 also based on a book? Or is Apple TV into original material territory?

Like Season 1, this season is also based on a book. This season is based on Laura Dave’s sequel “The First Time I Saw Him,” which came out at the start of this year.

Watch the trailer: