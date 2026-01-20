Jennifer Garner Gets a ‘13 Going on 30’ Reunion in ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 2 Trailer

Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice are back and on the run in “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2.

The second season will return to the streamer on Feb. 20 with a new episode each week through April 10.

When Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before their past catches up to them.

Plus, there is a small “13 Going on 30” reunion with Judy Greer joining the series this season. Her character tells Garner and her daughter that she needs to go somewhere no one will find her.

“There’s a crime family that’s trying to kill you,” Greer warns.

Hannah must protect her daughter and her family at all costs, but now she is a target. The trailer sees Hannah in a knife fight, a car chase and a boxing match. Her trust and love for her husband is at risk as much as her own life.

The second season also features new and returning cast members David Morse, Rita Wilson, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby and Elizabeth O’Donnell.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by 20th Television and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins Season 2 as co-showrunner and EP with Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.

Season 2 is based on Laura Dave’s sequel “The First Time I Saw Him,” which came out just a few weeks ago.