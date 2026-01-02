2026 TV Premiere Dates: New and Returning Shows

Though the era of peak television may be behind us, there are still plenty of titles hitting network TV and streamers this year, from “Survivor” Season 50 to a fifteen-years-in-the-making “Scrubs” reboot.

Netflix hits like “Bridgerton” and “One Piece” will return to the streamer this year, alongside comedy specials from “SNL” star Marcello Hernández and others. Highly anticipated TV moments are also on the way, including the final season of “Euphoria” and a new installment of Starz’s “Outlander.” Patrick Dempsey will make his return to broadcast television with Fox’s “Memory of a Killer.”

For Taylor Sheridan fans, several “Yellowstone” spinoffs are on the horizon this year. New seasons of “Industry,” “Tell Me Lies” and “The Pitt” arrive this January, and later this spring, reality star Taylor Frankie Paul will look for love on a season of “The Bachelorette.”

Keep reading for your full guide to the premiere dates for 2026 television. New titles will be added to this list as they are announced.

“Bridgerton” Season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

January

Thursday, Jan. 1

“Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox)

“Love From 9 to 5” (Netflix)

“My Korean Boyfriend” (Netflix)

“Run Away” (Netflix)

“The Cult of the Real Housewife” (TLC)

Friday, Jan. 2

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Saturday, Jan. 3

“Dateline Saturday” (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 4

“Worst Cooks in America” (Food Network, HBO Max)

“Best Medicine” (Fox)

“When Calls the Heart”

Monday, Jan. 5

“Baking Championship: Next Gen” (Food Network)

“Brilliant Minds” (NBC)

“Spring Fever” (Prime Video)

“St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

“The Wall” (NBC)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

“1000-lb Sisters” (TLC)

“Doc” (Fox)

“High Potential” (ABC)

“The Rookie” (ABC)

“Will Trent” (ABC)

Wednesday, Jan. 7

“Abbot Elementary” (ABC)

“Beast Games” (Prime Video)

“Chicago Fire” (NBC)

“Chicago Med” (NBC)

“Chicago P.D.” (NBC)

“Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” (CBS)

“Hollywood Squares” (CBS)

“Marcello Hernández: American Boy” (Netflix)

“The Price Is Right at Night” (CBS)

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Shifting Gears” (ABC)

Thursday, Jan. 8

“9-1-1” (ABC)

“9-1-1: Nashville” (ABC)

“The Game” (BritBox)

“His & Hers” (Netflix)

“Girl Taken” (Paramount+)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Law & Order” (NBC)

“Law & Order: SVU” (NBC)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“The Hunting Party” (NBC)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

“The Valley: Persian Style” (Bravo)

Friday, Jan. 9

“20/20” (ABC)

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

“Alpha Males” (Netflix)

“A Thousand Blows” (Hulu)

“Tehran” (Apple TV)

“Coldwater” (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan. 10

“Accused: The Karen Read Story” (Lifetime)

“Maxxed Out” (OWN)

Sunday, Jan. 11

“Bookish” (PBS)

“Industry” (HBO)

“The Night Manager” (Prime Video)

“Miss Scarlet” (PBS)

“Primal” (Adult Swim)

Tuesday, Jan. 13

“The Boyfriend” (Netflix)

“Pole to Pole With Will Smith” (Nat Geo)

“Suddenly Amish” (TLC)

“Tell Me Lies” (Hulu)

Wednesday, Jan. 14

“Fear Factor: House of Fear” (Fox)

“Hijack” (Apple TV)

“The Queen of Flow” (Netflix)

“Riot Women” (BritBox)

Thursday, Jan. 15

“Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” (Netflix)

“Animal Control” (Fox)

“Going Dutch” (Fox)

“Love Through a Prism” (Netflix)

“Ponies” (Peacock)

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” (Paramount+)

“To Love, To Lose” (Netflix)

“The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Michael Imperioli and Patrick Dempsey in “Memory of a Killer” (Photo courtesy of Fox Entertainment)

Friday, Jan. 16

“Can This Love Be Translated?” (Netflix)

“Happy’s Place” (NBC)

“Love During Lockup” (WE)

“The RIP” (Netflix)

“Stumble” (NBC)

Saturday, Jan. 17

“Iyanla: The Inside Fix” (OWN)

Sunday, Jan. 18

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)

Tuesday, Jan. 20

“Just a Dash” (Netflix)

“Star Search” (Netflix)

Wednesday, Jan. 21

“The Beauty” (FX/Hulu)

“Drops of God” (Apple TV)

“Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart” (Netflix)

“Steal” (Prime Video)

“Police 24/7” (CW)

Thursday, Jan. 22

“Canada Shore” (Paramount+)

“Finding Her Edge” (Netflix)

“Scrabble” (CW)

“Trivial Pursuit” (CW)

Friday, Jan. 23

“Blind Sherlock” (Netflix)

Saturday, Jan. 24

“Kingdom” (AMC+)

Sunday, Jan. 25

“It’s Not Like That” (Wonder Project)

“Memory of a Killer” (Fox)

Monday, Jan. 26

“American Idol” (ABC)

“Extracted” (Fox)

“History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames” (History)

“Wild Cards” (CW)

“Memory of a Killer,” regular time (Fox)

Tuesday, Jan. 27

“Mike Epps: Delusional” (Netflix)

“Wonder Man” (Disney+)

Wednesday, Jan. 28

“School Spirits” (Paramount+)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Thursday, Jan. 29

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Next Level Chef” (Fox)

Friday, Jan. 30

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” (Apple TV)

Keke Palmer in “The ‘Burbs” (Peacock)

February

Sunday, Feb. 1

“LA Firestorm” (Reelz)

“Rise of the 49ers” (AMC)

Monday, Feb. 2

“Below Deck Down Under” (Bravo)

Tuesday, Feb. 3

“Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History” (PBS)

Thursday, Feb. 5

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 6

“Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony” (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, Feb. 8

“The ‘Burbs” (Peacock)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

“The Artful Dodger” (Hulu)

Wednesday, Feb. 11

“Cross” (Prime Video)

Sunday, Feb. 15

“Dark Winds” (AMC)

“Family Guy” (Fox)

“Like Water for Chocolate” (HBO Max)

Wednesday, Feb. 18

“56 Days” (Prime Video)

Thursday, Feb. 19

“The Night Agent” (Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 20

“The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV)

“Strip Law” (Netflix)

Sunday, Feb. 22

“American Dad!” (Fox)

“Family Guy” (Fox)

Monday, Feb. 23

“The CEO Club” (Prime Video)

“CIA” (CBS)

“DMV” (CBS)

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” (NBC)

“FBI” (CBS)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

“NCIS” (CBS)

“NCIS: Origins” (CBS)

“NCIS: Sydney” (CBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 25

“The Great Average American” (ABC)

“Scrubs” (ABC)

“Survivor” (CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 26

“Bridgerton” Part 2 (Netflix)

“Elsbeth” (CBS)

“George & Mandy’s First Marriage” (CBS)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Matlock” (CBS)

Friday, Feb. 27

“Boston Blue” (CBS)

“Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars” (ABC)

“Fire County” (CBS)

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” (Apple TV)

“Sheriff Country” (CBS)

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in “Scarpetta” (Prime Video)

March

Sunday, March 1

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

“Tracker” (CBS)

“Watson” (CBS)

“Y: Marshals” (CBS)

Monday, March 2

“The Voice” (NBC)

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” regular time (NBC)

Wednesday, March 4

“America’s Culinary Cup” (CBS)

“Hollywood Squares,” new time (NBC)

Thursday, March 5

“Ted” (Peacock)

Friday, March 6

“Outlander” (Starz)

Tuesday, March 10

“One Piece” (Netflix)

Wednesday, March 11

“Scarpetta” (Prime Video)

Thursday, March 19

“Beauty in Black” (Netflix)

Friday, March 20

“Deadloch” (Prime Video)

“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” (Netflix)

Sunday, March 22

“The Bachelorette” (ABC/Hulu)

“The Count of Monte Cristo” (PBS)

“The Faithful” (Fox/Hulu)

“The Forsytes” (PBS)

Monday, March 30

“Henry David Thoreau” (PBS)

Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV+)

April

Friday, April 3

“High Tides” (Netflix)

“Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Wednesday, April 8

“The Boys” (Prime Video)

Wednesday, April 15

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

TBD: “Euphoria” (HBO), “The Testaments” (Hulu)

May

Friday, May 15

“Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine” (Netflix)

More to come…