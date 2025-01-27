Jennifer Garner to Star in ‘Five-Star Weekend’ TV Adaptation at Peacock

Jennifer Garner is headed to Peacock for the TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s “Five-Star Weekend.”

Garner will star in the series based on the book by “The Perfect Couple” author, which was granted a series order at the streamer, Peacock announced Monday. In the series, Garner will star as Hollis Shaw, a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor who suffers a devastating loss.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

Bekah Brunstetter (“Maid,” “This is Us”) serves as creator, writer and executive producer alongside writer and executive producer Beth Schacter (“Billions,” “Super Pumped.”)

Garner will serve as an executive producer for the series alongside Sue Naegle (“Pam and Tommy,” “The Day of the Jackal”) and Ali Krug, who EP for Dinner Party Productions as part of their overall deal with UCP. Hilderbrand also serves as an EP. The drama series hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Hilderbrand’s novel “The Perfect Couple” launched in September 2024 on Netflix and featured an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor, among others. “The Perfect Couple” debuted as the most-watched series on Netflix in its opening weekend with 20.3 million views.

Best known for her roles in “13 Going on 30,” “Alias” and “Juno,” Garner’s TV credits include Apple TV+’s “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Starz’s “Party Down” and “Upload.”