‘The One About Matthew Perry’ Debuts Atop Netflix TV List With 9.5 Million Views

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“The One About Matthew Perry” debuted atop Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV list in its first week on the streamer.

The three-part docuseries, which hails from Sony Pictures Television’s Maxine Productions and documents the life of the late “Friends” star, tallied 9.5 million views in its first six days on the streamer, landing as the No. 1 show on the English-language list.

That viewership, however, was outpaced by French favorite, “Lupin,” which debuted its fourth installment to 10.8 million views, landing as the top show on the non-English-langauge TV list.

Notably, the top performers on the non-English-language lists — “Lupin” and Mexican drama “Surviving Hurricane Otis” — outpaced their English-language counterparts, with “Surviving Hurricane Otis” stirring up 12.4 million views as compared to the 4.7 million views brought in by “Animals,” remained in the top spot on the English-langauge list for its fourth week.

Behind “The One About Matthew Perry” was “Nobody Wants This” Season 3 with 7.2 million views and “Below” with 3.8 million views.

More to come …