‘The Pitt’ Star Supriya Ganesh Slams Journalists for Confusing Brown Cast Members: ‘Stop Mixing Us Up’

“The Pitt” star Supriya Ganesh issued a plea to journalists and others who have mixed up brown cast members on the show, calling out press whose job responsibilities involve not making such a harmful blunder.

“PSA there’s more than one brown woman on our show,” Ganesh wrote in a Tuesday evening post on X. “In the main cast, there were two last year and three (3!) this year!! Please stop mixing us up!! Especially if you’re press, it’s literally your job not to! Thank you!!!!”

Hi! PSA there’s more than one brown woman on our show 🤯 in the main cast, there were two last year and three (3!) 😮 this year!! Please stop mixing us up!! Especially if you’re press, it’s literally your job not to! Thank you!!!! — Supriya Ganesh (@SupriyaGanesh) December 31, 2025

Ganesh’s comments come ahead of the Season 2 release of the HBO Max medical drama on Jan. 8, which has involved press junkets and other interview opportunities in the lead-up to the debut.

“The Pitt” Season 1 introduced Ganesh as third-year medical resident Dr. Samira Mohan. Additionally, the season starred Shabana Azeez as medical student Victoria Javadi.

As Ganesh mentioned, “The Pitt” will add another woman of color to the cast in the upcoming second season. In June, it was revealed that Sepideh Moafi had joined the Season 2 cast. She will play a new attending physician, who previously worked with both Samira (Ganesh) and Mel (Taylor Dearden) at the VA hospital.

Following the debut of its first season in January 2025, “The Pitt” was applauded for its inclusion of diverse backgrounds and cultural identities, including when the HBO drama series portrayed Filipino nurses Princess (Kristin Villanueva) and Perlah (Amielynn Abellera) speaking in Tagalog in the emergency room.

Ganesh came out publicly as queer earlier this year and has previously been outspoken in her desire for “queer brown women to look at me and know that that’s someone they can turn to and relate to,” a desire that prompted her to start using she/they pronouns, which she also revealed was inspired by Lily Gladstone.

“Even though I feel like I identify a lot more with femininity, that doesn’t mean I always fit into what is a very Western idea of it,” Ganesh told Variety about using she/they pronouns. “It also feels like a little bit of a shout-out, being like, ‘Hey, I’m queer. See me.’”

“The Pitt” Season 2 premieres Jan. 8 on HBO Max.