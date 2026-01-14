‘The Rookie’ Moves to a New Release Night Starting in February

ABC has moved “The Rookie” to a new night three episodes into Season 8 of the cop dramedy series

The Nathan Fillion-led procedural will now air Mondays after “American Idol” at 10 p.m. All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The remaining 15 episodes will air uninterrupted on the network.

ABC also unveiled that new drama series “RJ Decker” will premiere Tuesday March 3, joining the lineup alongside “Will Trent” and “High Potential.”

See the full release schedule for “The Rookie” below:

Season 8, Episode 1: Jan. 6

Season 8, Episode 2: Jan. 13

Season 8, Episode 3: Jan. 20

Season 8, Episode 4: Jan. 26

Season 8, Episode 5: Feb. 2

Season 8, Episode 6: Feb. 9

Season 8, Episode 7: Feb. 16

Season 8, Episode 8: Feb. 23

Season 8, Episode 9: March 2

Season 8, Episode 10: March 9

Season 8, Episode 11: March 16

Season 8, Episode 12: March 23

Season 8, Episode 13: March 30

Season 8, Episode 14: April 6

Season 8, Episode 15: April 13

Season 8, Episode 16: April 20

Season 8, Episode 17: April 27

Season 8, Episode 18: May 4

“The Rookie” Season 8 premiere scored nearly 8 million total viewers after three days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, up 6% over last season’s premiere.

The Season 8 opener of “The Rookie” also set a record with its biggest premiere for the series on streaming, based on seven days of views on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

New series “RJ Decker” stars Scott Speedman as the titular character, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in South Florida. Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix all star alongside Speedman.

The drama is produced by 20th Television, and is written and executive produced by Rob Doherty. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces.