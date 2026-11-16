Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC” debuted to an impressive audience, tallying 20 million hours viewed in its first four days.

In the lead-up to the Nov. 12 premiere of the “Orange County” installment, viewership for the original series ticked up over the past two weeks, gaining an almost 30% rise in viewership ahead last week leading into the premiere, based on hours streamed over the previous week.

To date, the “Mormon Wives” franchise has logged over half a billion hours globally to date.

More to come …