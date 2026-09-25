‘The Tonight Show’ Brings Back Microdrama for Season 2 With Alix Earle and John Stamos

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“The Tonight Show’s” first microdrama “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire” will return for a second season this Sunday with new guest stars.

Season 2 will premiere following the late night show’s special “Sunday Night Football” broadcast. The first six episodes will be available across the show’s social platforms and Peacock following the broadcast.

This second installment will star Jimmy Fallon, John Stamos, microdramas actor Kasey Esser, social media star Delaney Rowe and Rose Kelso. Alix Earle and Internet personality Jake Musser will join the cast as guest stars.

The first season of “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire” garnered 27 million digital views across platforms for its 10 episodes, according to NBC.

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Season 2 will pick up where the engagement party left off when billionaire in disguise Doug (Stamos) revealed he had stolen the fortune of Chaiston (Fallon), putting Chaiston’s engagement to Kinsleigh (Kelso) on the rocks.

The logline teases more drama as Chaiston becomes “increasingly unhinged” as his best friend Brax (Esser) grows suspicious that Prestina (Delaney Rowe) may be having an affair. And (spoiler alert) it all will end with someone in a coma.

The second set of episodes will be released on Monday, Sept. 28, across social platforms and Peacock afterwards. “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire” was written by “Tonight Show” head writer A.D. Miles, sponsored by TheraBreath.

Elsewhere, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is set to air four special episodes post-NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts, immediately after local news. “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire” premieres after the special broadcast.

The first Sunday night show airs after the Los Angeles Rams go up against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, Sept. 27, as Fallon will welcome guests Sylvester Stallone and Luke Bryan.