‘The Tonight Show’ Thinks Up New Taylor Sheridan Shows to Keep Fans on Paramount+ Amid Merger Struggles

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Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros. continues to face struggles and opposition so, on Tuesday night, “The Tonight Show” thought up some new Taylor Sheridan shows to keep Paramount+ subscribers around.

During his monologue, host Jimmy Fallon noted that “it’s an awkward time” for Paramount, especially in light of the studio calling for nearly $1.9 billion from states currently delaying the merger. That said, he joked that a new promo from Paramount+ clearly indicates that they have a plan to get through it.

“We here at Paramount are confident that our merger with Warner Brothers will eventually be completed,” a chipper voiceover assured. “But in the meantime, remember all of your favorite shows are still available on Paramount Plus, like ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Landman,’ ‘Marshalls,’ ‘1883,’ ‘1923,’ and ‘Dutton Ranch.’ And since our merger is taking longer than expected, we put even more Taylor Sheridan shows into production.”

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At that, a new list began, introducing about a dozen new series.

“Get ready to check out ‘1923 BC,’ ‘Dusty Horse Boys,’ ‘Dusty Horse Boys and One Woman!’” the voiceover happily teased. “‘Manland,’ ‘Dutton Double Wide Trailer.’ ‘Gender-Swapped Yellowstone.’ Gender-swapped ‘Gender-Swapped Yellowstone,’ so it’s the same again!”

“What if a dog found some oil? Is that anything? ‘Oil Dog?’ ‘Dusty Horse Boys and Two Women.’ ‘Two and a Half Dusty Horse Boys’, ‘The Big Bang Theory, but Taylor Sheridan Wrote It This Time,’ and of course, ‘Oil Dog, 1923.’ Paramount Plus! We need this merger. We need this merger bad.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue from “The Tonight Show” in the video above.