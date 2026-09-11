‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Struggles to Hold Back Tears Remembering 9/11

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The hosts of “The View” commemorated the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on Friday but, in doing so, host Alyssa Farah Griffin struggled to hold back tears.

Farah Griffin led the ABC hosts in recounting their memories from that horrific day, noting that she was in junior high, living in California at the time. But, her mom had taken an annual trip with friends to New Jersey, and was set to visit the New York Stock Exchange that day.

“My mom, however, is habitually late, so she was actually still in Hoboken when the twin towers were hit. But as you guys will remember, cell phones were not going through,” Farah Griffin detailed. “You couldn’t get in touch with loved ones, and I didn’t know for hours if my mom was alive.”

HELPING YOUNGER GENERATIONS REMEMBER 9/11: On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, ‘The View’ co-hosts discuss how Americans who lived through that day can help younger generations remember its impact on the country and honor the heroes who helped the nation heal. pic.twitter.com/f2J8pLQkhN — The View (@TheView) September 11, 2026

“I remember my — sorry, I’m emotional thinking about it,” Farah Griffin continued, fighting tears. “But I remember my older sister came to my middle school, and when I saw her arrive, I thought ‘She’s going to tell me mom’s dead.’”

Mercifully, that was not the case, and Farah Griffin’s mother stayed behind after her trip to cover everything that was going on, as she was also a journalist.

“It was the most core memory of my entire life,” the host said.

As the conversation continued, and the other women gave their memories, Farah Griffin applauded those who stepped up as heroes on the occasion.

“It really was some of the finest of humanity that day. Those who rushed back in, firefighters, police officers, but also on Flight 93,” she said, once again forcing back tears. “I’m sorry, I’m so emotional today.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.