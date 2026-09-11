9/11 Watch Guide: Documentaries, TV Specials and Live Coverage Commemorating the 25th Anniversary

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This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most devastating events in U.S. history: the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City on September 11, 2001. To commemorate the day, there will be several options on TV and streaming.

Each of the major networks is going all-in on their coverage, with live primetime programming from Ground Zero. These anchors will bring viewers first-hand accounts from the horrific day, speaking to first responders, survivors, family members of those lost, and more. But, there will also be pre-recorded specials, documentaries and more.

You can find the breakdown by network and streamer below:

ABC

Good Morning America will commemorate the occasion live on Friday morning

will commemorate the occasion live on Friday morning ABC News Live Prime — ABC News Live will stream a one-hour special edition of “Prime” from ground zero, hosted by “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis and WABC-TV anchors Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza.

ABC News Live will stream a one-hour special edition of “Prime” from ground zero, hosted by “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis and WABC-TV anchors Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza. 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan (8 p.m. ET) — David Muir, Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer will host live coverage that culminates with “Tribute in Light,” a public art installation that’s lit up the New York City skyline every 9/11 since the attacks

— David Muir, Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer will host live coverage that culminates with “Tribute in Light,” a public art installation that’s lit up the New York City skyline every 9/11 since the attacks 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later — After first airing on ABC on Sept. 1, the network will re-air the special hosted by Michael Strahan on Sept. 11

Disney+/Hulu

9/11 Reunited — In this three part docuseries, “survivors, first responders and witnesses reunite with the strangers, rescuers and everyday heroes who changed, and in many cases saved, their lives on September 11.

National Geographic

CBS

CBS Mornings (7 a.m. ET) — The broadcast will feature “multiple stories covering the attacks and what’s happened since.” Co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson will be joined by CBS EVENING NEWS anchor Tony Dokoupil at Ground Zero in New York and 60 MINUTES correspondent Norah O’Donnell reporting from the Pentagon.

The broadcast will feature “multiple stories covering the attacks and what’s happened since.” Co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson will be joined by CBS EVENING NEWS anchor Tony Dokoupil at Ground Zero in New York and 60 MINUTES correspondent Norah O’Donnell reporting from the Pentagon. CBS News Special Report (8:30 a.m. ET) — Dokoupil and O’Donnell will anchor a 90-minute CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT covering the 9/11 memorials happening in New York, Shanksville and the Pentagon. CBS News correspondents will report from New York City, the Pentagon and the site of the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville.

Dokoupil and O’Donnell will anchor a 90-minute CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT covering the 9/11 memorials happening in New York, Shanksville and the Pentagon. CBS News correspondents will report from New York City, the Pentagon and the site of the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville. CBS Evening News (6:30 p.m. ET) — Dokupil will anchor the evening news live from Ground Zero

— Dokupil will anchor the evening news live from Ground Zero 9/11: WE REMEMBER (8 p.m. ET) — Dokoupil will anchor a CBS News special from Ground Zero, featuring three stories. “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl will revisit the first “60 Minutes” 9/11 story, reported by her late colleague Ed Bradley, looking at Summit, N.J., which lost nine residents in the attacks. Stahl reports on a survival story and on how the town is coping with its history. Dokoupil talks with a family that escaped the World Trade Center with their toddler but lost their family patriarch, an FDNY hero. And O’Donnell interviews the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, who shares his experience as a young fighter pilot tasked with potentially shooting down commercial planes on 9/11.

— Dokoupil will anchor a CBS News special from Ground Zero, featuring three stories. “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl will revisit the first “60 Minutes” 9/11 story, reported by her late colleague Ed Bradley, looking at Summit, N.J., which lost nine residents in the attacks. Stahl reports on a survival story and on how the town is coping with its history. Dokoupil talks with a family that escaped the World Trade Center with their toddler but lost their family patriarch, an FDNY hero. And O’Donnell interviews the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, who shares his experience as a young fighter pilot tasked with potentially shooting down commercial planes on 9/11. Daughters of 9/11 (9:00-11:00 p.m., ET/PT) — This special follows Elizabeth Miller and Jessica Trant, two daughters who lost their fathers on 9/11, as they team up with FBI Special Agent Frank Pellegrino, who hunted Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the man accused of masterminding the attacks.

Paramount+

Daughters of 9/11 will also be available to stream

will also be available to stream Paramount+ “will also showcase a selection of 60 MINUTES’ best reporting on the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath over the past 25 years.”

NBC

TODAY (7 a.m. ET) — Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin host, with Guthrie reporting from Ground Zero.

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin host, with Guthrie reporting from Ground Zero. NBC News Special Report (8:30 a.m. ET) — Guthrie will anchor an NBC News Special Report as the nation observes moments of silence commemorating the victims of the attacks.

Guthrie will anchor an NBC News Special Report as the nation observes moments of silence commemorating the victims of the attacks. NBC Nightly News (6:30 p.m. ET) — Tom Llamas will anchor special editions of NBC Nightly News and Top Story from Ground Zero

Tom Llamas will anchor special editions of NBC Nightly News and Top Story from Ground Zero Here’s the Scoop Podcast — Friday’s special edition episode will feature interviews with people who were just kids on 9/11, exploring how becoming parents has shaped their perspective on that historic day. Host Yasmin Vossoughian will also speak with a representative from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum about how to talk to children about 9/11 and its lasting impact.

Friday’s special edition episode will feature interviews with people who were just kids on 9/11, exploring how becoming parents has shaped their perspective on that historic day. Host Yasmin Vossoughian will also speak with a representative from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum about how to talk to children about 9/11 and its lasting impact. NBC Nightly News Presents: Great Americans: Service and Sacrifice (10:30 p.m. ET) — A special featuring stories of Americans who answered the call for their country.

CNN

9/11: 25 Years Later (7 a.m. ET) — CNN’s anchors, correspondents and reporters join Americans at sites impacted by the terrorist attacks 25 years ago. Kate Bolduan will anchor from Memorial Plaza at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Lower Manhattan, with Brynn Gingras providing real-time reporting from the commemoration ceremony. John Berman and Sara Sidner will also join from New York and Brian Todd will be in Washington, DC. Danny Freeman will be in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Fox News

FOX & Friends co-hosts Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones will broadcast live from the Hyatt House in Jersey City, overlooking the New York City (NYC) skyline, while Steve Doocy will contribute live from Ground Zero.

co-hosts Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones will broadcast live from the Hyatt House in Jersey City, overlooking the New York City (NYC) skyline, while Steve Doocy will contribute live from Ground Zero. America’s Newsroom (9-11 a.m. ET) — co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will broadcast live from Brookfield Place overlooking the World Trade Center campus in downtown Manhattan. The program will carry the live reading of the victims’ names from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

— co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will broadcast live from Brookfield Place overlooking the World Trade Center campus in downtown Manhattan. The program will carry the live reading of the victims’ names from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. The Faulkner Focus (11-12 p.m. ET), Outnumbered (12-1 p.m. ET), and America Reports (1-3 p.m. ET) — All three will feature special segments and interviews with families of victims, military officials, survivors, and founders/CEOs of 9/11-related foundations.

— All three will feature special segments and interviews with families of victims, military officials, survivors, and founders/CEOs of 9/11-related foundations. The Story (3-4 p.m. ET) — Marth McCallum will report live from the Hyatt House and feature interviews with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the New York Police Department (NYPD) co-chief chaplain, and Jessica Tisch, the NYPD Commissioner.

Marth McCallum will report live from the Hyatt House and feature interviews with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the New York Police Department (NYPD) co-chief chaplain, and Jessica Tisch, the NYPD Commissioner. The Will Cain Show (4-5 p.m. ET) will honor the anniversary with guests who will recount their experiences on 9/11.

will honor the anniversary with guests who will recount their experiences on 9/11. FOX Nation will have two new specials to stream. First is “Paul Mauro’s Notes from Ground Zero,” which spotlights FNC contributor and former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro, who was working the morning of 9/11, as he returns to Ground Zero for the first time. He will reunite with fellow officers and share never-before-seen photos and video. Then there’s “Born on 9/11: 25 Years with Harris Faulkner,” which digs in on the lives of people who were born on 9/11 and where they are now. The platform will also livestream the official ceremonies at the NYC memorial site and the Pentagon on September 11th.

NewsNation

NewsNation Live (9 a.m. ET) — Marni Hughes will then anchor a special edition of the show, featuring the annual moment of silence and the reading of the names of those who lost their lives that day.

Marni Hughes will then anchor a special edition of the show, featuring the annual moment of silence and the reading of the names of those who lost their lives that day. NewsNation Live (3 p.m. ET) — Connell McShane will host a special three-hour edition of NewsNation Live from the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan.

— Connell McShane will host a special three-hour edition of NewsNation Live from the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan. Cuomo (8 p.m. ET) — Chris Cuomo will host his show live from the 9/11 Memorial, sharing his reflections and firsthand memories of covering the events from downtown Manhattan more than two decades ago.

Chris Cuomo will host his show live from the 9/11 Memorial, sharing his reflections and firsthand memories of covering the events from downtown Manhattan more than two decades ago. 9/11 Remembered: 25 Years Later (9 p.m. ET) — This documentary will feature new interviews with the president, as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who will share their personal reflections of 9/11 and discuss how the events of that day continue to shape the country 25 years later. The primetime special will also revisit the events of the day through archival footage and firsthand accounts from those who experienced the tragedy.

— This documentary will feature new interviews with the president, as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who will share their personal reflections of 9/11 and discuss how the events of that day continue to shape the country 25 years later. The primetime special will also revisit the events of the day through archival footage and firsthand accounts from those who experienced the tragedy. On Balance with Leland Vittert (10 p.m. ET)

Katie Pavlich Tonight (11 p.m. ET)

Netflix

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 — This documentary “explores how a single day shaped the next generation. From children who lost their parents in the attacks to journalists who cut their teeth on the original War on Terror to young Afghans and Marines forced to deal with the fallout of America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan – their gripping stories reveal that the legacy of 9/11 is measured not only by history, but by the lives it continues to shape.”

Lifetime

Robin Roberts Presents Angel In The Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story — Sherri Shepherd stars in this film about the very last survivor rescued from the site of the attacks on 9/11, who was buried under 13 feet of concrete for 27 hours before they found her. It’s based on a true story.

The History Channel